Antonio Costa, Porto premier

Portugal, Antonio Costa is a long-time politician

About a month and a half ago, Ely Schlein, in his operation to gather the ranks of the European left in view of the elections, met the Portuguese Prime Minister and socialist leader Antonio Costa in Rome, at the Portuguese Embassy. Topics covered in the meeting were international and European, internal politics, and policies that “that government is pushing forward to revive the economy and reduce inequalities as they have done in recent years” the leader of the Democratic Party said proudly, adding that “from wages to the energy transition, to the reduction of working hours for the same compensation, Portugal has already started a series of choices”.

Well, the PD leader was not very lucky, precisely because today, one of the most active leaders in favor of stopping austerity in Europe is investigated together with two ministers of his Cabinet (Infrastructure and Environment) who are instead in custody for alleged corruption in the green hydrogen and lithium business. Of course, the news is very fresh and yet to be verified, but it has certainly shaken the tranquility of the neighboring nation of Spain, which is often more “lively” from many points of view.

Portugal, the Lisbon politician against austerity

But who is this politician who stands out for wanting to lead a European Left capable of providing an alternative to the rigor of the Nordic countries? Born in 1961 in São Sebastião de Pedreira, in the center of Lisbon, Antonio Costa, a law graduate, is heir to a family tradition that had coexisted with Portuguese colonialism and imperialism and with the regime (towards the end) of the Estado Novo of António Salazar. His father, Orlando, an esteemed writer, his mother Maria Antonia Palla, a progressive journalist who wrote extensively about the Carnation Revolution which put an end to the dictatorship. Antonio Costa has taken from both and has always taken a clear left, a progressive and reformist left.

In politics since 1988 Costa has been the protagonist of the development of the Portuguese socialist party contributing, in 1995, to the success of António Guterres, current secretary general of the UN. And in those Governments among the positions also that of Minister of Justice. Among the important passages also 9 months in Strasbourg and then Minister of the Interior with the socialist government of José Socrates in 2005. Then mayor of Lisbon a position that defended him from the upheaval caused by the scandals that affected the socialist government of the time.

Portugal, Costa leader of the socialists in 2014

In 2014 Costa ran for and won the race for the Socialist leadership. Among the measures promoted during his mandates: the reduction of weekly working hours from 40 to 35 hours, the increase in the minimum wage from 589 to 616 euros and investment plans. His agenda aimed to create the conditions to make Portugal competitive: VAT on hotels and tourist facilities has been halved, investments in technological start-ups thanks to the opening of ad hoc economic zones to cultivate innovation, favorable tax regime to attract pensioners and businesses from the rest of the EU. By harshly attacking austerity, Costa and his government have been pragmatic, managing to lower unemployment without completely exploding the deficit and at the same time maintaining discreet relations with Brussels.

In 2020 Costa was the symbol of Europe reacting to the assault of Mark Rutte’s Holland, intransigent in wanting to continue with the same anti-crisis responses even in the Covid era. And Portugal has moved well with a large economic stimulus package equal to 4% of GDP. Without forgetting that Portugal in that terrible year won the title of most virtuous nation in terms of number of vaccinated people in relation to the population. It seemed like an endless and limitless race of success and instead today something different happened. Whether true or false, the fact is that all this does not work in favor of either his national government or the European socialist scene in view of the next elections.

READ ALSO: Portugal resigns overwhelmed by corruption scandal

Subscribe to the newsletter