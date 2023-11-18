Air fryers are a real sensation, and at the price of olive oil even more so, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to go down. This has boosted their sales, although it must be said that they have been gaining followers since before because they allow you to eat healthier without giving up certain things.

Of all the ones out there, the Cosori are the most acclaimed on Amazon in all their versions, especially a 5.5L one that now has a Premium version and is reduced to only 119.99 euros, which is not bad at all.

It has already accumulated more than 70,000 commentspractically all positive and pointing out some characteristics of its operation that make it worthwhile.

This 5.5L capacity air fryer is perfect for large portions. It also has several preset modes to cook different types of recipes.

The discount is 24% and, although in theory it will last as long as Black Friday lasts, that is, until November 28, it is possible that demand will cause the units on offer to run out, or will extend the delivery of the order for one or two weeks, something that has already happened on other occasions.

In either case, the discount is good enough to be worth it. It has 5.5L capacity, which is enough for servings for 2-3 people without many problems, and with the capacity for air to circulate well inside.

As explained by users who have tried it, It heats up quickly and if you select one of the predefined modes it is easy to get it right and make the recipe as it should.. They are, for example, ways to make bread, meat or fish.

The main difference between this air fryer and other similar Cosori models is that in this one you can control the cooking time, temperature and many more things through the app, and that helps a lot, for example, to control from the living room how the food is going. , without leaving the sofa.

Obviously and as always or almost always on Amazon, shipping is completely free to any part of Spain whether you have a Prime account or not, since the order exceeds 35 euros from which the store assumes all expenses.

If you have a Prime account, all the better, because you can sign up for the free trial month to speed up delivery and have your purchase at home in 24 hours or less, although it depends on the order volume that the store must handle these days.

