Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) used the article on gratification and bribery in investigating allegations of corruption involving the Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej alias Eddy Hiariej.

“Oh double, there is an article on bribery and there is an article on gratification,” said the Director of Corruption Eradication Committee Investigations, Brigadier General Asep Guntur, to journalists at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Monday (6/11/2023).

He explained that in handling corruption cases, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) usually gets assistance from the Financial Transaction Analysis Reporting Center (PPATK) in the form of analysis results reports.

Inside they found many financial transactions. From each transaction they must find the purpose and purpose of the gift.

“So, for example, if you use the bribery article, you have to really, one by one, prove what the meeting of mind was like, where it was, what it was needed for, then there was a shift in the money for what purpose,” said Asep.

As is known, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has completed its investigation into the alleged corruption that ensnared Eddy. Now the status has been upgraded to investigation, after the Corruption Eradication Commission conducted a case in October last month.

Head of the KPK News Section, Ali Fikri, said they did not yet have the names of the suspects, because the investigation process was still ongoing.

“The policy at the Corruption Eradication Committee is that we treat all cases the same. This means that we will publish the parties named as suspects in the fingerprinting process when the fingerprinting process is sufficient,” he said.

“Which means of course we still need processes, in this case fulfilling the formal and administrative requirements and including completing the evidence we obtained during the investigation process,” he continued.

Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Eddy Hiariej’s alleged corruption was reported by IPW Chairman Sugeng Teguh Santoso to the Corruption Eradication Commission on Tuesday, March 14 2023.

The alleged corruption is related to share and management disputes at PT Citra Lampian Mandiri (CLM). It started when the Director of PT CLM, Helmut Hermawan (HH) asked Eddy for legal consultation regarding his company’s dispute. The funds amounting to Rp. 7 billion were allegedly given in stages through Yogi Ari Rukman (YAR) and Yosi Andika (YAM).

First, in April and May (2022) there was one grant of IDR 2 billion each (so) amounting to IDR 4 billion, which was allegedly received by the Deputy Minister of EOSH (Eddy) through his personal assistant at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, brother YAR. This is the proof (shows paper) ,” said Sugeng at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/3).

Then in August 2022, Sugeng said there was a refund of IDR 3 billion in cash, in United States Dollar denominations.

“YAR’s personal assistant also received cash in YAR’s room. Allegedly at the direction of the Deputy Minister of EOSH (Eddy),” said Sugeng.