Suara.com – Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to IDR 1 billion following the extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL.

Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak conveyed the articles that investigators charged against Firli as a suspect, namely Article 12e, Article 12b, and Article 11 of Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption Crimes as stated in amended by Law Number 20 of 2001 concerning amendments to Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption Crimes in conjunction with Article 65 of the Criminal Code.

“Sentenced to life imprisonment or imprisonment for a minimum of four years and a maximum of 20 years and a fine of at least IDR 200 million and a maximum of IDR 1 billion,” said Ade at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Wednesday (22/11/2023) evening .

In this case, continued Ade, investigators named Firli as a suspect based on a number of pieces of evidence that had been obtained. One of them is a document for exchanging foreign currency in SGD and USD denominations at several money changer outlets.

Ade revealed that the total transaction value reached IDR 7,468,711,500 billion. The process of exchanging foreign currency or foreign currency will take place from February 2021 to September 2023.

In addition, the investigator also refers to the results of the examination of witnesses and members. The total number of witnesses and members examined in this matter almost reached 100 people.

Meanwhile, the decision to determine the suspect was taken through a case title mechanism carried out by joint investigators from the Corruption Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya and the Corruption Crime Directorate (Dittipidkor) Bareskrim Polri at 19.00 WIB.

“Cases of alleged criminal acts of corruption in the form of extortion, or receiving gratuities or receiving gifts or promises by civil servants or state administrators related to their positions, related to the handling of legal issues at the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture 2020-2023,” explained Ade.

Ade added that the next step that investigators will take is to examine Firli as the suspect. Then also examine additional witnesses to complete the case file.