Among the Rossoneri’s problems there is also the defensive management of opposing set pieces. The goals from PSG and Lecce were photocopies, but the Devil also conceded a goal from a lateral foul. And it’s not a flaw that was created this year…

In the days of the break, a couple of topics dominate over the others on Stefano Pioli’s agenda. Along with injuries, another problem under consideration for the Rossoneri coach concerns inactive balls. Too many times, especially in recent times, Milan are unable to manage situations and lose clarity. And so corner kicks, free kicks, even throw-ins, bring pain.