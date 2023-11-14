A new Indie World Showcase has just started and different games that will come to Nintendo Switch are being revealed. One of them is Core Keeper, a proposal that will no longer be exclusive on PC and will arrive on the hybrid next year.

Get ready for a great adventure

As you probably know, those responsible for this title are the teams at Pugstorm and Fireshine Games, who originally released it on Steam in March 2022.

Now, it is a matter of a few months before all Nintendo Switch users can enjoy it on the platform, so its developers shared an interesting trailer that you should see.

Here we leave it for you:

As you observed, Core Keeper invites you to explore an infinite cavern full of creatures and relics in a mining adventure with sandbox touches, which has received very positive reviews.

Best of all, it has an online multiplayer mode for up to 8 players, so you can form a team to extract resources, build, fight, craft and farm to unravel the mystery of the ancient Core.

Core Keeper is available on PC, via Steam, and will arrive on Nintendo Switch in summer 2024. Stay informed about indie games here

What do you think of this proposal? Tell us in the comments.

