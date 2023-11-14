Nintendo’s Indie World has shown some more than interesting surprises, don’t miss this new title.

Core Keeper makes its appearance at Indie World.

Join the conversation

Nintendo’s Indie World has left some surprises, here you can see the full summary, and perhaps one of the most notable for many people has been this Core Keeper. The game has a excellent appearance, especially considering that it seems like a strange but cool mix between Stardew Valley and Minecraft. The game allows you to explore areas that are generated procedurally, that is, with a factor of randomness. This will happen every time you enter a mine or cave.

Now comes the explanation as to why we are looking at a title that combines a bit of those previous games. From what could be seen in the presentation trailer, in the game you will be able to build, cultivate and remodel, something that is really present in the farm management game. On the other hand, the part similar to Minecraft comes in the creation of weapons and armor to face the enemies who want to kill you.

Don’t miss the launch of Core Keeper

Just below these lines I will leave you the trailer so you can see what the title looks like and see for yourself what is to come. In addition to all that, let us tell you that it will also have a cooperative mode for up to eight players, something really cool to hang out with your friends. The release date of the title will be during the summer of 2024, although there is still no exact day, it is expected that more information will be provided soon.

As you have seen, the mechanics and the camera are really similar to Stardew Valley, where the freedom to create and modify the spaces around you is practically infinite. We will see what the Core Keeper title offers, but at the moment not much more is known about it, it should be noted that the game has a looks really interestingespecially because of the cooperative component that you can find.

Join the conversation