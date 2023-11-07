“Psoriasis is a chronic disease. Once it hits you, it never leaves you. It is 50% hereditary, recurrent, autoimmune, non-contagious and is accompanied by numerous comorbidities. If not treated adequately, psoriasis can be a devastating disease.” Thus Valeria Corazza, president of Apiafco (Association of Italian psoriasis friends of the Corazza foundation), on the sidelines of the Milanese event ‘Let’s put psoriasis out of play’, during which Ucb, the company promoting the campaign, took stock of the initiative to raise awareness of the disease which affects around 2 million Italians.

“Today we must be optimistic – adds Corazza – because we can count on a very promising range of innovative treatments thanks to which the patient can improve in a short time and keep the disease under control for long periods. Therapeutic adherence is a fundamental element – he underlines – but with the new drugs it is easier to obtain it. It is important, however, that everyone, or at least those who suffer from severe psoriasis, can have access to these drugs, which even today in Italy does not always happen. This is one of the battles that the association carries out, both at a national and regional level. We ask the institutions to respect our rights as patients”.

“There are still those who think that psoriasis – recalls Corazza – is a disease that only causes blemishes. However, this is not the case, it is a complex disease and must be addressed as such with multidisciplinary management. The patient – he continues – must be treated from a dermatological point of view, but also of the other organs that may have been affected and above all psychological. If a patient has 90% of his body covered in plaques and also suffers from metabolic syndrome or other comorbidities, we are not talking about psoriasis but about psoriatic disease. The most important thing – he concludes – is to raise awareness among the patient so that he can explain to those around him what disease he suffers from. If people got used to seeing many more people on the street who courageously show the parts of the body covered by signs of psoriasis, the disease would no longer be so scary and we would get used to knowing and recognizing it”.