Already available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series Coral Islandrole-playing video game developed by Stairway Games and published by Humble Bundle, is available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Furthermore, Rolleddrome, Persona 5 Tactica and Dune: Spice Wars will also be arriving in the Redmond house service.

According to the team, Coral Island is a lively and relaxed take on farming simulation games like Animal Crossing. The player will be able to experience the enchanting life of the island at his own pace: working the land, raising animals and building relationships with a diverse cast of citizens, thus making the world more realistic.

