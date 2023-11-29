Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai and does not read catechesis: “I’m not well”

“Although the general clinical picture of the Holy Father in relation to the state of influenza and inflammation of the respiratory tract has improved, the doctors have asked the Pope not to make the trip planned for the next few days to Dubaiin occasion of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change“. This was announced on director of the Press Office from the Holy See Matteo Bruni.

Read also: Cop28, Biden’s defeat on the climate: the US president will desert the conference

“Pope Francis welcomed the doctors’ request with great regret the trip is therefore cancelled. As the Pope and the Holy See remain willing to be part of the discussions taking place in the coming days, the ways in which this can be implemented will be defined as soon as possible.”

Furthermore, the Pope is in the Paul VI Hall today for the general audience he decided not to read the catechesis and to entrust the task to one of his collaborators. “I’m still not well, with this gripe” and “the voice is not beautiful”, said Bergoglio.

The Pope, who left Santa Marta to reach the Paul VI Hall, pronounced the few words on his state of health with the voice a little tired. Then he passed the word, both for the reading of the catechesis and for the greetings to the faithful of the various linguistic groups, to Monsignor Filippo Ciampanelli of the Secretariat of State.

Read also: Pope Francis cancels hearings: subjected to CT scan

Subscribe to the newsletter