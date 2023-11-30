Sultan Al Jaber’s statements came after he received the presidency of the current session of the conference from the President of the previous session, “COP27”, and the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry.

Al-Jaber said in his statements:

My first official act as President of the Conference of the Parties is to pay tribute to my colleague, Minister Sameh Shoukry, after leading the Conference with wisdom, integrity and courage. We appreciate your service, your accomplishments, and your commitment to climate change, as do the role of every person in this room. We come from different countries, different backgrounds, and different generations, but we share something in common. At some point in each of us’s lives, we make a choice that helps lift the weight of our burdens and move forward. The UAE is pleased and delighted to host the COP, while at the same time humbly doing so in this era of action to combat climate change. You and I know this moment and its importance. We feel, as you do, the importance of this work, and we see, as you do, that the world has reached a point of intersection. Since the Paris Climate Conference, we have made some progress, but we know that the path we have taken has not led us to our destination. All efforts must be united in the face of climate change. The current conference must reach the highest levels of adaptation. Covenants related to financing must be fulfilled. We will not ignore any problem and will examine challenges in a comprehensive manner. We are committed to unlocking finance to ensure that the Global South does not have to choose between development and climate action.