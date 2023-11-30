Sultan Al Jaber’s statements came after he received the presidency of the current session of the conference from the President of the previous session, “COP27”, and the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry.

“The moment of the new path”

The President of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) considered that the time has come to find a new path to combat climate change, and he said: “It is time to find a new and broader path, so that it is broad enough to overcome challenges and find tools, and this path begins with a decision related to accelerating the pace of actions before the year 2030.” .

He added: “We have the opportunity to work on three factors simultaneously. We can work on flexibility, adaptation, and all aspects of application, under one umbrella in the end.”

He added: “You and I know this moment and its importance. We feel, as you do, the importance of this work, and we see, as you do, that the world has reached the intersection point.”

He pointed out that since the Paris climate conference was held 8 years ago, “we have worked on some achievements, but we know that the path we took did not lead us to our destination.”

The role of COP28

Based on the above, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the appointed President of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), called for unifying all efforts in confronting climate change, and stressed that the current conference must reach the highest levels of adaptation, and called for the fulfillment of pledges related to financing.

He stressed that “we will not ignore any problem and will discuss the challenges in a comprehensive manner.”

“We are committed to unlocking finance to ensure that the Global South does not have to choose between development and climate action,” he added.

He said: “Every country, every sector, and every one of us has a role to play, and for my part, I pledge that I will encourage open talks for all parties.”

He added: “In this conference, I ask you to think in a new way, adapt to a new way of thinking, and be flexible. We must ensure that this conference will provide the best possible possibilities, and we must work together in an effective and rapid manner.”

UAE values

Regarding the UAE, which is hosting the current session of the Conference of the Parties in Expo City Dubai, Sultan Al Jaber said: “The United Arab Emirates is pleased and pleased to host the Conference of the Parties, and at the same time, with all humility, it is doing all of this in this special era of actions related to combating climate change.”

He added: “We do not have time to waste, and I believe that the United Arab Emirates reflects the spirit that we need in this conference. The UAE holds distinguished values ​​such as great ambition, great motivation, will and commitment. These components must be in the Conference of the Parties, and this means that we will not ignore them.” any problem”.

“The bold choice”

Regarding the energy-related talks, Sultan Al-Jaber said: “There are strong views related to the idea of ​​including talk about fossil fuels and renewable energy sources in the text being negotiated… I ask you to work together (in this area).”

Al-Jaber added, “Colleagues, let history tell the truth that this is the presidency that made a bold choice to deal proactively with oil and gas companies.”

He continued: “We had many difficult discussions. Let me tell you, it was not easy.”

At the beginning of his speech, he thanked Shoukry for what he had done, and said: “The first official act I take as President of the Conference of the Parties is to appreciate my colleague, Minister Sameh Shoukry, after I led the conference with wisdom, integrity, and courage.”