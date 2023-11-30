Al-Jaber said, during an exclusive interview with the British newspaper The Guardian on the eve of the talks: “Significant progress has been made in recent weeks on the main aspects of the agreement at the crucial meeting that begins in Dubai this week, with the two countries agreeing on a scheme to establish a fund for the most vulnerable groups, and reaching an agreement on… Climate finance.

The president-designate of COP28 explained that the positive momentum means that the world can agree on a “strong roadmap” for COP28, which is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 that meets scientific advice.

He added: “I have to be cautiously optimistic. But I have the tools and the strength that I am experiencing today that will allow us to achieve an unprecedented result that we all hope to achieve.”

Al Jaber continued: “Getting back on track, and ensuring that the world accepts a clear understanding of the road map until 2030, that will keep temperature rise above pre-industrial levels of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), is my only goal.”

Regarding the issue of fossil fuels, Al-Jaber said:

“Questions remain about how the fossil fuel issue will be addressed in the final outcome of the two-week conference.” “Some countries want to phase out fossil fuels, while others resist.” “Some see a compromise commitment to relentless fossil fuel tapering, meaning a gradual reduction of coal, oil and gas used without carbon capture and storage technology, as possible.” “I call on and motivate all parties to engage in a collaborative way to see and evaluate how we can include fossil fuels in the negotiating text, which would meet consensus and common ground, while keeping 1.5°C within reach.”

Al-Jaber urged countries not to postpone the agreement until the final days, which is what many poor countries accused rich countries of doing last year, at the “COP27” conference in Egypt, which sparked widespread anger.

He said: “I do not want delegations of countries to keep their papers close to their chests until the last minute. The earlier they open up, interact and cooperate, the more efforts will be made.”

Who’s attending?COP28“؟

World leaders and heads of state and government, including King Charles III, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will attend the first few days of the two-week talks, which begin Thursday. More than 70,000 delegates are expected to participate, and ministers and high-level officials from 198 countries will try to forge an agreement on how to urgently reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to keep global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.