Good news from COP28 of Dubai, on the very first day of negotiations. Countries have just agreed on the operation of the loss and damage fund to help poorer countries cope with the impacts of the climate crisis.

The news prompted a standing ovation from the delegates. The fund will not be officially approved until the close of the conference.

BREAKING: The UAE is committing $100 million to Loss and Damage, an important milestone in delivering for vulnerable communities and building resilience for people suffering the devastating impacts of climate change.

The World Bank will be the temporary home of the fund for a period of four years.

Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank, said during the biennial meeting of European member states that he was aware of the need to include good representation of the G7 countries on the fund’s board of directors.

Members of the Transition Committee called for the fund to operate in accordance with the principles of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement. The loss and damage fund will have an independent secretariat with a consistent board of directors.

It has been agreed that the fund will need to have “at least” $100 billion a year in loss and damage funding by 2030. This is considered the “floor” (the minimum) that the fund will need.

Small island states have been fighting for 30 years to create a loss and damage fund.

After five meetings this year, the Transitional Committee on Loss and Damage agreed on a set of recommendations for the fund despite disagreements between developing and developed countries on various issues, such as whether the World Bank is the l the size of the fund and mechanisms such as direct access.

Commitments made so far:

United Arab Emirates: 100 million dollars

Germany: 100 million dollars

UK: $40 million for the Fund and £20 million for other loss and damage funding arrangements

United States: $17 million

Japan: 10 million dollars

Some initial reactions: Ani Dasgupta, President and CEO of the World Resources Institute said:

“The loss and damage fund will be a lifeline for people in the darkest of times, enabling families to rebuild their homes after disasters, support farmers when their crops are wiped out and relocate those they are permanently displaced by rising seas. This result was hard fought, but represents a clear step forward. “The success of this fund will depend on the speed and scale at which funds begin to flow to people in need. We call on world leaders to announce substantial contributions to COP28, not only to cover start-up costs but also to fill the fund itself. In 2030, populations in vulnerable countries will face up to $580 billion in climate-related damages and this number will continue to grow.”