Dubbed Expo Dubai’s ‘Expo City Farm’, these indoor and outdoor spaces are filled with climate-resilient crops and will remain a permanent fixture in the Expo community.

The unique farm presents the idea of ​​sustainable agriculture, feeding crops without the use of chemicals, and providing food security without emitting greenhouse gases.

A revolutionary surprise in the middle of the farm

Among the indoor farming techniques, condensed water irrigation, and other modern technical innovations, “Biochar” technology emerged, which is biochar, and its tremendous agricultural capabilities were showcased during the (COP28) conference.

What is biochar?

Biochar is a carbon-rich material that is made when organic materials are exposed to temperatures exceeding 400 degrees Celsius, in the absence of oxygen, in a process called thermal transformation.

This process stabilizes the carbon contained in the underlying organic matter and prevents it from returning to the atmosphere.

Its benefits for agriculture

Biochar is used to raise soil fertility, improve its physical properties, increase agricultural production, and protect plants from some diseases caused by the soil.

In addition, coal is a carbon-rich material that can persist in soil for thousands of years, making it an effective way to sequester carbon, thus mitigating global warming and climate change.