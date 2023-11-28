The UN climate conference, which will be held from Thursday 30 November until 12 December, is not on the White House agenda…

Il president of the United States Joe Biden will not participate in the Cop28 on the climate which will be held in Dubai starting Thursday 30 November. The New York Times writes this citing a White House source. According to the schedule, Biden will host a conference that day bilateral meeting with the president of the Republic of Angola, Joao Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, and will participate in theChristmas tree lighting. Furthermore, this week he will travel to Colorado to promote American investments in wind energy. Finally, no trip to Dubai is included in Vice President Kamala Harris’ agenda. The US special envoy for climate will be present at the summit John Kerry.



The reasons for the absence

The reason from the decision of the president of the United States would reside in conflict ongoing between Israel e Hamas, which has recently taken up a lot of Biden’s time, we read in the New York Times, which cites an American administration official. For the past two years, he had always attended the annual United Nations climate conference. In 2021, he traveled for talks in Glasgow, where he apologized for the US withdrawal from the global climate pact under President Donald J. Trump.

Last year he made a three-hour stop in Egypt, where he reaffirmed American leadership in the global fight against climate change and promoted the approval of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides for investments of at least 370 billion dollars in clean energy in the next 10 years. According to analysts, behind the decision not to fly to Dubai, in addition to the commitment made by Biden to reach a truce between Hamas and Israel and prevent the conflict from spreading to the entire Middle East, there is also the feeling that nothing concrete will come out of the summit.

Biden has made the fight against climate change one of the central elements of his political agenda. And just at the beginning of November he spoke about it again, calling it “the definitive threat to humanity”.

The countries present: 200 leaders

They will be present instead tens Of state leaders e di governmentministers and officials from 198 countries. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Charles III, the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres are expected

In addition to them, there were also around 70 thousand delegates. It will be the largest COP ever organized since it was established United Nations Framework Convention in 1992. Ahmed Al Jaber, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), the twelfth oil company in the world, was officially invested with the role of president of COP 28. A choice that had aroused quite a bit of controversy on the part of environmental organizations.

Cop28, this year’s edition will be held in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December. Here’s what we’ll talk about

The Cop28which will take place from November 30th al December 12th a DubaiIt will be there 28th edition of the principal international climate meeting which is usually held annually under the auspices of United Nations.

Cop means ‘Conference of the Parties’. It brings together the 198 “parties”, i.e. the 197 States and the European Union that have signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

COPs have been held in a different city every year since 1995 (with the exception of COP26, which was postponed by a year due to the pandemic). The participation of thousands of delegates from around the world also serves to simultaneously celebrate the conference of the parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP) and that of the 195 parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement (CMA).

Importantly, COPs exist for several other UN conventions or treaties, addressing other issues such as desertification or wetland protection.

The Conference of the Parties on Biodiversity is held only every two years and its latest edition, COP15 in Montreal, led to an unprecedented global agreement.

Discussions between leaders must result in a final text, adopted by consensus and not by vote, which takes into account differences in interests and positions, with the ideal objective of advancing the fight against the climate crisis. There Cop28 Of Dubai will bring together a record number of participants, as well 70,000 peopleaccording to the presidency.

In Dubai, leaders are expected to discuss progress, or lack thereof, in limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to preindustrial levels. This is the threshold beyond which scientists say humans will have difficulty adapting to intensifying wildfires, heat waves, droughts and storms. In 2015, countries agreed to reduce emissions from burning coal, oil and gas to keep the increase in global warming “well below 2 degrees Celsius” and ideally to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. But the planet has already warmed by an average of 1.2 degrees Celsius and, while the United States and some other countries have reduced their greenhouse gases, global emissions continue to increase. According to scientists, the world must reduce emissions by 43% compared to 2019 levels by 2030 to avoid catastrophic impacts from climate change, but with current national climate plans the expected reduction is limited to 7%.

