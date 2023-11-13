Suara.com – Deputy Chair of the Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team (TPN), Andika Perkasa, believes that TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto will remain neutral in the upcoming 2024 elections. Agus himself is known as President Joko Widodo’s ‘man’ because of his closeness.

The former TNI Commander admitted that he knew Agus well. He believes that Agus will not take action that goes beyond the neutrality of the authorities.

“I know Mr. Agus well, so I am sure that Mr. Agus will carry out the tasks that are placed on the shoulders of this TNI commander as best as possible,” said Andika at the Media Center Cemara 19, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Monday (13/11/ 2023).

Furthermore, he also praised Agus’ performance while he was a soldier in the Indonesian Army. He believes Agus can be a good TNI Commander.

“We know each other and I am sure he also knows me very well. The important thing is that we are now carrying out our respective duties, and I am sure the TNI will remain on track under the leadership of General Agus,” he explained.

Regarding his closeness to the President, Andika also admitted that he was not worried about him. Because, he had also been in Agus’s position and remained neutral.

“I had also worked for the president at that time, but it was the law, the TNI commander’s regulations at that time that restricted me. I had to be at that sign. Whoever was running for president at that time,” he concluded.

Approved by Commission I

DPR Commission I has approved the appointment of General Agus Subiyanto as TNI Commander. Chairman of Commission I Meutya Hafid gave a message to Agus to maintain the neutrality and professionalism of soldiers.

“As for the messages entrusted by Commission I, one of them is the neutrality of the TNI, the second is the professionalism of soldiers, then the welfare of soldiers and others that he can add later,” said Meutya at the DPR Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Monday (13/11/ 2023).

Meanwhile, Agus conveyed several things that he had explained in the fit and proper test. Starting from the professionalism of TNI soldiers, where the professionalism of soldiers, apart from increasing human resources, will also be supported by defense equipment.

Then, Agus continued about the welfare of soldiers, especially in operational areas, remote areas or new units that need attention. Starting from the house, then also other public infrastructure.

Chief of Army Staff (KASAD) General TNI Agus Subiyanto (right) takes part in the fit and proper test for the candidate for TNI Commander in the DPR Commission I room, Parliament Complex, Senayan, Monday (13/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

“The main thing is probably about the TNI’s neutrality. I have conveyed to Commission I that we, the TNI, have a clear corridor that the TNI’s neutrality is fixed,” said Agus.

“The first is TNI Law number 34 of 2004, namely that we are not allowed to engage in practical politics, then also Law on Elections Number 7 of 2017, if the TNI engages in practical politics, they will be subject to criminal or disciplinary punishment, disciplinary punishment from their superiors,” he continued

Agus said he had also explained to Commission I regarding the TNI’s neutrality measures.

“One of them is providing a pocket book that all soldiers must have, then also providing counseling and emphasis,” said Agus.