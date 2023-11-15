Suara.com – The presidential and cawaores candidate pair number 2 Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka are said to have shown polite manners when approaching PDI Perjuangan General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Prabowo and Gibran were seen greeting political party elites, including shaking hands with Megawati, ahead of the drawing and determining the serial numbers of presidential and vice presidential candidates at the Indonesian KPU Office, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11) evening.

“Prabowo and Gibran are two true statesman figures. Both of them are consistent in their words, attitudes and behavior regarding polite ways that must be shown to friends and political opponents,” said TKN Prabowo-Gibran spokesperson, Budisatrio Djiwandono, in a statement in Jakarta, Wednesday (16/11/2023).

Budisatrio said that Prabowo showed polite Indonesian manners and respect for others even though Megawati and the general chairs of other political parties were in a different camp than him in the 2024 presidential election.

Apart from that, Prabowo, he said, had asked all his supporters and advocates to engage in politics politely and happily.

The chairman of the Gerindra Party is also said to always remind him not to retaliate if political opponents slander or speak ill of him.

“Pak Prabowo always advises us that if we are slandered, we don’t need to respond, just dance,” he said.

Furthermore, he also assessed that President Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran, showed politeness when he bowed in front of Megawati.

According to Budisatrio, this is Gibran’s identity as a Javanese person who is polite and maintains manners.

“Mas Gibran is a very Javanese person, especially towards older and respected people like Megawati. He still maintains his manners and friendliness even though he is a political opponent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gibran said that his meeting with Megawati was his first meeting after no longer being a cadre of the bull party.

“What is clear is that she (Megawati) is the person I respect, the oldest person at yesterday’s event. Automatically I have to pay homage and respect her, including her younger brother (Kaesang Pangarep). Pak Hasto (Kristiyanto), all the party leaders, I have long I couldn’t find it,” said Gibran in Surakarta, Central Java, Wednesday.