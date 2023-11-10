During yesterday’s day, one of the big surprises occurred that no one expected. Valve announced the existence of the Steam Deck OLED, something that caught everyone off guard, especially after having assured at the beginning of the year that A model with these characteristics was not part of the company’s plans. And as happened with the Nintendo counterpart model, it introduces changes in addition to the screen.

One of the most talked about novelties will be the new storage of the console, which will have two options available: one of 512 GB and another of 1 TB. However, it is not necessary to get the latest Valve model to be able to achieve this storage. In case you have the original Steam Deck and want to increase its internal storage, right now you can get this SSD Corsair MP600 MINI 1 TB for only 90.98 euros.

As we can see by taking a look at its specifications sheet, it is an NVMe SSD, but on this occasion uses a reduced format to be used on devices such as the Steam Deck or the Microsoft Surface, with the so-called M.2 2230 format. In addition, as if that were not enough, for this model Corsair wanted to incorporate the star architecture of recent years, that is, the PCIe 4.0 interface.

In terms of features, this SSD will significantly improve the performance offered by the base 64GB model, but it also offers better data than models with SSD storage. Specifically, the Corsair MP600 Mini offers a Stream read speed up to 4,800 MB/s, as well as a sequential writing speed of also 4,800 MB/s. If we add to this that it has 1 TB of storage, it is a practically obligatory purchase for your Steam Deck.

