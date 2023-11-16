‘Belittlement’, ‘manipulative’ and ‘suddenly very angry’. Former interns from the local broadcaster in Zwolle came out last year with unpleasant experiences they had at RTV Focus, and in particular with the two managers. Students lived in fear and stress, a few sat in the toilet every day crying and many felt unsafe, abused and treated disrespectfully. The broadcaster, which receives around 80,000 euros in subsidies annually, came under a magnifying glass, and now the curtain seems to be finally falling.