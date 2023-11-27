Good news for those looking for Nintendo accessories. In this case we are talking about a new Nintendo Switch controller.

Specific PDP Realmz, known for its transparent Sonic controllers, has expanded its series of controllers with Pikmin. After the success of the Sonic controls, they now present a version with the Pikmin.

These unique controllers feature the characters encased in transparent grips, seeking to appeal to Pikmin fans with their distinctive design. We can see them through the plastic!

For now we don’t know when they will be launched or their price, so we will be attentive to more details. You can see it below:

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.