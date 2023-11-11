Denpasar Voice – Indonesian National Team defender Asnawi Mangkualam will soon end his contract at K League 2 club, Jeonnam Dragons.

According to Transfermarkt, Asnawi Mangkualam’s contract at his club will end on December 31 2023.

Meanwhile, Asnawi Mangkualam has also been linked with several clubs. One of them is Persib Bandung with a fairly high transfer chance according to the Transfermarkt version, namely 60%.

Enthusiasm also came from the Bobotoh. They raided Asnawi Mangkualam’s Instagram account and welcomed him to join Persib Bandung.

“Welcome to Persib Bandung,” wrote the Instagram account @mahesa_akbar.1.

“Bandung is waiting for you,” wrote the Instagram account @ryyyyyy122.

It will be interesting to see which club Asnawi Mangkualam will join. (*/Dinda)