Free birth control pill but only for girls under 26. This could be the turning point that puts an end to the issue of the female hormonal contraception pill.

The choice of the Italian Medicines Agency is to follow the ‘model’ already adopted in 6 regions, such as Emilia Romagna and Tuscany, and distribute it free only to women under 26 and in clinics. According to what Adnkronos Salute has learned, the possible turning point came after a hearing in the Aifa Board of Directors of the Regions’ experts, but the official status is still missing which must also pass from the opinion of the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) of the Aifa and from a resolution of the Board of Directors.

The process of making the contraceptive pill free for all women, which had received the approval of the CTS, was stopped last May by the AIFA Board of Directors who had “requested further information” also due to the forecast of very high costs, over 140 million euros. After 7 months, the ‘model’ adopted was therefore chosen, for example, in Emilia Romagna where as early as 2018 free contraception is foreseen for young people under 26 who can receive free contraception after a consultation with the doctor and the family counseling midwife.