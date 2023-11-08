Suara.com – Child-Friendly Integrated Public Space or RPTRA Kampung Baru, Kembangan, West Jakarta is a place where teenagers and young people hang out until late at night. This has made local residents anxious, following the recent case of burning four parked motorbikes in the early hours of the morning.

One of the residents, Syaefudin, said that young people were free to enter the RPTRA to hang out late at night because there were many rat paths to enter the location. There are at least four entrances, although only one official door passes through the guard post.

Meanwhile, there is one access door that teenagers usually pass through. The door was there because the concrete barrier adjacent to the residential area was breached. So the door is always open, and has no gate. Allows teenagers to freely go in and out.

“The entrance was deliberately broken into by outsiders,” said Syaefudin, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Before the door was broken down to make way for rats, said Syaefudin, conditions at the RPTRA were safe.

However, after the door was broken down, many teenagers hung out until late at night. Usually the teenagers enter the RPTRA after the lights go out.

“Before it existed, it was safe,” he said.

Many contraceptives have been found

The Kampung Baru Kembangan RPTRA is often misused by some teenagers in the surrounding area.

The reason is that the open space intended for children’s play area has instead become a place for gatherings and even teenagers are suspected of prostitution.

This is known from used contraceptive devices or condoms which are sometimes scattered on the RPTRA grass. Not only that, many plastic clips suspected to be used for drugs were also found at the location.

Syaefudin said that teenagers usually come after the park lights are turned off. The park lights were turned off at around 22.00 WIB, after operational hours ended.

In these dark conditions, said Syaefudin, teenagers usually commit immoral acts, such as getting drunk and so on.

Teenagers are allowed to enter the RPTRA due to the lack of strict supervision. Meanwhile, local residents also admitted that they did not dare to disturb it because it was not part of their area.

Garbage Burned Near Motorbike

The case of burning four motorbikes at the Kampung Baru RPTRA, Kembangan has yet to be resolved. The perpetrators are still at large today.

Syaefudin said that the four motorbikes were deliberately set on fire by irresponsible people.

The reason is, after the fire there were lots of rubbish piled up near his motorbike. In fact, previously there were no piles of rubbish at the location where he parked.

Syaefudin said the pile of rubbish was on his neighbor’s Honda Beat motorbike.

Meanwhile, Syaefudin’s Honda Supra motorbike was on the right, exactly his neighbor’s Honda Beat.

“On the beat there are dry leaves. “Then I was sure, oh, this was burned, because if there was a short circuit, it wouldn’t be like this,” said Syaefudin, Wednesday (8/11).

Syaefudin himself said that apart from his motorbike and the Honda Beat motorbike, it was on fire. Two other motorbikes also caught fire.

The two motorbikes are the Yamaha Jupiter MX and Yamaha Lexi. The condition of the two motorbikes was still better than Syaefudin’s Supra motorbike because the two motorbikes were only exposed to hot air.