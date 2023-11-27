Olivia Paladino and Giuseppe Conte, in the background the Plaza hotel in Rome. Photos by Olivia Paladino and Giuseppe Conte: weekly magazine Chi

Conte, good news for his partner Olivia. Peace returns to the family

The companion of Giuseppe Conte ended up in the middle of some sort of War of the Roseswhich broke out due to an argument between the father Cesare and his half-brother Rolf for a question of family assets and inheritance. Olivia Paladin however, she was not directly involved, even if the affair caused a great media hype. Now, after a long judicial procedure, peace seems to have returned to the family in the home of the leader of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte. And it is a golden peace, because according to rumors it is almost worth it 10 million euros. Olivia’s half-brother had initiated the withdrawal a few years ago from Agricola Monastero Santo Stefano Vecchio srl, the holding company that controls a small corporate empire founded by Cesare Paladino and which has at its center a little gem like l’hotel Plazaa five-star hotel in Rome in the central Via del Corso. The holding had been divided between daughters and stepson by the founder.



Not in equal parts however: to the natural daughters Olivia and Cristiana went the 47.5% of the company. To his stepson John the remaining 5 percent. After being placed in a corner of the family saga for many years, and after retiring to the Viterbo area, John had asked his stepsisters to liquidate his share in order to detach himself from the small empire and have enough money to change your life. In the end, after many meetings with the spotlights off, the patriarch, probably also pushed by his wife Ewa, met the requests of his stepson who was paid with figures closer to those he expected. Everything was kept secret until the end, after having rejected an initial proposal of around 8 million euros. There final transaction according to rumors it would be therefore close to 10 million euros.

