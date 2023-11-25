Paolo Savona, president of Consob

Savona manages to stabilize the Consob top management staff

In the Milleproroghe decree definitively approved by the Chamber, a rule has been inserted which effectively stabilizes the collaborators with fixed-term positions who are in service in the staff of the president, the commissioners and other Consob top management: secretaries, drivers, various assistants. This was written by Il Fatto Quotidiano, which defines it as “an ancient practice in the National Commission for Society and the Stock Exchange, but also an operation that had already been attempted last year under President Paolo Savona. In vain: the amendment used had been declared inadmissible”.

But according to Il Fatto Quotidiano, “this time it didn’t go the same way, also thanks to a ploy”, which Il Fatto explains like this: “In March, Consob approves the 2023 contribution regime, increasing the levy payable by supervised entities given that the pandemic is over and the authority has more skills and more projects, including digitalisation via Pnrr. It is an opportunity to once again plead the case for the stabilization of personnel in the top management staff, at least eight people, who however carry out mainly secretarial and support roles”.

You can do it with Milleproroghe.

