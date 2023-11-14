Indonesian U-17 National Team striker, Arkhan Kaka, was noticed by one of the talent scouts from Belgium after consistently scoring goals at the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

This big age group soccer tournament is a stage for players who want to show their skills in front of the public. Inevitably, many talent scouts are watching to watch the players’ actions on the field.

Arkhan Kaka, striker for the Indonesian U-17 national team, apparently did not escape the attention of talent scouts after appearing consistently with the Garuda Asia squad.

He was noticed by a talent scout from Belgium, Jacek Kulig. By uploading the X account @FTalentScout, the Persis Solo striker amazed him.

The reason is, Kaka has always consistently scored goals in the two matches he has played. The first goal was scored against Ecuador U-17 which ended with the score 1-1.

Then in the next match against Panama, the Persis Solo striker scored another goal with his header.

“Arkhan Kaka, scored a goal worth a point against Ecuador in Indonesia’s first match at the U-17 World Cup, scored a goal worth a point against Panama in Indonesia’s second U-17 World Cup match. “Great hopes for Indonesian football,” tweeted Kulig via his personal Twitter, @FTalentScout.

He also considered the Indonesian national team lucky to have him and said he was the best talent since Marselino Ferdinan.

“The biggest talent in Indonesia since Marselino Ferdinan,” he added in the next tweet.

With this, of course Arkhan Kaka could follow Marselino Ferdinan to the Belgian League in the future.

Before that, Arkhan Kaka still had a mission at the 2023 U-17 World Cup, namely to qualify for the last 16. The Garuda Asia squad is currently in third place in Group A standings with 2 points.

The Indonesian U-17 national team must win in the final Group A match against Morocco to be able to continue their hopes of reaching the last 16 later.