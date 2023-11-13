Suara.com – A group of people on behalf of the Civil Society Alliance for Democracy held a demonstration in front of the National Police Headquarters, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, on Monday (13/11/2023).

They urged the National Police to immediately arrest the spokesperson for the National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, Aiman ​​Witjaksono.

In the video, the crowd can be seen unfurling a banner with a photo of Aiman ​​crossed out with a red cross. On the other side is written the phrase ‘HOAX SPREADER’ in red ink.

Spokesperson for the Civil Society Alliance for Democracy, Fikri, explained that the action was held as a form of protest against Aiman’s statement that there were members of the National Police who were ordered by their superiors to help the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka win.

According to him, Aiman’s statement was a form of baseless accusation that could trigger a commotion.

“That’s why the person concerned must be immediately arrested and questioned so that there will be no further promotion of misguided opinions ahead of the election.” Fikri said.

In fact, continued Fikri, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has explicitly instructed the National Police and TNI to act neutrally.

“Brother Aiman ​​can say this and not be able to mention the source means it is the same as spreading a hoax,” he said.

Reported to the Police

Apart from holding demonstrations, the Civil Society Alliance for Democracy also reported Aiman ​​to Polda Metro Jaya. The report was received Number: LP/B/6813/XI/2023/SPKT/POLDA METRO JAYA dated 13 November 2023.

In Aiman’s report he was charged with Article 28 Paragraph 2 Juncto Article 45 A Paragraph 2 of Law Number 19 of 2016 concerning Information and Electronic Transactions or ITE and/or Article 14 and/or Article 15 of Law Number 1 of 1946 concerning Criminal Law Regulations .

Fikri claims to have included a number of pieces of evidence in his report. One of them is a video related to Aiman’s statement.

“We reported Aiman’s brother to the Regional Police because we think that Aiman’s brother is spreading hatred and suspected hoaxes,” explained Fikri at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Monday (13/11/2023) evening.

Meanwhile, Aiman ​​emphasized that his statement regarding the presence of members of the National Police who were ordered by their superiors to help win Prabowo-Gibran was based on facts.

As a journalist, Aiman ​​ensures that it is impossible to spread false information or hoaxes.

“Everything I said yesterday was what I experienced, or it was a fact that I conveyed. When I convey hoaxes, I am a journalist,” he stressed.