Denpasar Voice – Dewa United officially sent a protest to PSSI regarding the three referees, because they were considered detrimental to the team.

This is related to the decisions given by the three referees being impartial and considered detrimental to Dewa United in the last three matches.

Reporting from Antaranews, the President of Dewa United, Ardian Satya Negara, revealed that the leadership of referees who are labeled as bad when officiating a match not only creates a bad precedent or image but can hinder the progress of football in Indonesia.

“Referees should not just be quick to blow the penalty whistle, but must be careful in making decisions. The victims are not only the club owners but also all the players and coaches who have trained in preparation for the match, physically and strategically, feel disadvantaged,” said Ardian Satya Negara, President of Dewa United reported from antarnews.com on Friday (3/11/2023) in a written statement in Jakarta.

The three referees are Nendi Rohaendi, Rio Permana Putra, and Ryan Nanda Saputra.

In the match on November 2 2023, Nendi Rohaendi awarded a penalty to Arema FC. Based on replays, Dedik Setiawan was already in an offside position before the violation occurred in the penalty box area.

Then on October 28 2023, Rio Permana Putra awarded a penalty to Dewa United’s opponent, namely Borneo FC. Based on replays, Agung Mannan did not pull the Borneo player.

On October 22 2023, Ryan Nanda Saputra awarded a penalty to Dewa United against Madura United even though in the replay Ricky Kambuaya did not foul Hugo Gomes.

“We have sent an official letter of protest to the PSSI Referee Committee, regarding the losses we have experienced in the last three matches. In this context, it is a penalty controversy,” added Ardian later.

From these records, the three referees had already been in the club’s spotlight before Dewa United protested against PSSI. (*/Ana AP)