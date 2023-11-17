Suara.com – The West Jakarta Health Department (Sudinkes) will spread mosquitoes carrying wolbachia bacteria in early December 2023. This was done to prevent an outbreak of dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF).

Head of the West Jakarta Health Sub-department, Erizon Safari, said that mosquitoes that carry Wolbachia bacteria are considered capable of reducing the spread of dengue fever.

Natural bacteria that grow on Walbachia mosquitoes can paralyze the dengue virus in the Aedes aegypti mosquito, thereby reducing the risk of spreading dengue fever.

However, the spread of the Walbachia mosquito is just waiting for an agreement between the Mayor of West Jakarta and the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes).

“We are finalizing the draft MoU between the Mayor and the Ministry of Health. God willing, it can be completed soon and in early December all plans can be released,” said Erizon when confirmed, Friday (17/11/2023).

Erizon said that currently his party is still conducting outreach to city officials under its auspices, such as sub-district heads, village heads and other Regional Work Units (SKPD) to equalize perceptions regarding the application of technology for handling dengue fever using wolbachia mosquitoes.

“Essentially, later we will place buckets containing mosquito eggs containing Wolbachia in schools, offices, housing, etc.,” said Erizon.

Erizon also claims that treating dengue fever with the Wolbachia mosquito was proven to be 87 percent effective when tested in several areas, such as Bantul, Sleman and Yogya.

“Because it has been proven to reduce up to 87 percent, it has been implemented in five cities,” said Erizon.

Previously, Erizon revealed that dengue fever cases in West Jakarta from January to August 2023 experienced fluctuations, but tended to decrease.

In January there were 132 cases, February 94 cases, March 105 cases, April 125 cases, May 95 cases, June 80 cases, July 66 cases, and August 39 cases.