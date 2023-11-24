The CEO, Vincenzo Sanasi d’Arpe: “Consap continues to demonstrate its role as a global player for State Administrations”

It took place today, 23 November 2023, in the classroom Parliamentary groups in the Chamber of Deputies the conference “30 years of Consap –Let’s assure Italians a better future“, on the occasion of the company’s thirtieth anniversary.

The conference opened with an institutional greeting from the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana, which recalled the origins of Consap, born on 1 October 1993, following the privatization of INA, the National Insurance Institute, from which it inherited the historic funds. Consap’s mission is to provide a service to the community in the insurance field, in the economic-financial field and in the field of protection of the interests of consumers and users.

The President of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni sent a message pointing out that Awareness plays a guarantee rolewhich takes on even more importance in the current economic situation, characterized by inflation that has reached levels that we had forgotten and interest rates that have undergone a series of consecutive increases by the European Central Bankreaching the highest level since the euro came into force.

Also the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgettiwanted to send a message in which he recalled that Consap is a company wholly owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and which, therefore, acts as extension of the Public Service for the benefit of the community and categories of citizens in need of support.

Connecting to the history of the company, the introductory speech of the President Consap Sestino Giacomoni illustrated a significant data from the Fund for Road Victims: in the last 30 years, over one million injured people have been paid by the Road Fund for a total of 9 billion euros.

The President then mentioned the Guarantee Fund for the purchase of the first home and the Fund for the suspension of first home mortgages, both support tools for Italian families and young people, stating that “the home and the studio are the two pillars on which young people can build their future”, especially in particularly dramatic periods such as the years we are experiencing, characterized by a heavy economic crisis, as well as by the pandemic.

Precisely on the study, the President illustrated some hypothesis of modification of the Youth Credit Fundor Study Fund.

«The Fund represents an opportunity for young people to access bank credit», declared Giacomoni, so as to independently undertake the training course and subsequently enter the world of work. It is necessary to broaden its purposes to include, for example, the possibility of supporting the costs of university studies and paying the rent if they are away from home. We need to publicize it more and involve a larger number of credit institutions” concluded Giacomoni.

He then spoke on behalf of the Government Raffaele Fitto ‘Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and the PNRR’, who proposed a future of collaborations between the companyThe Local societies and the administrations within the projects related to the PNRR.

Following this, a round table moderated by Roberto Sommella, director of Milano Finanza, was held, which saw the participation of the Deputy Minister, Valentino Valentini, the Undersecretary Federico Freni and the Deputy Vice President of the ABI Gian Maria Gros-Pietro.

In conclusion, the intervention of the CEO Vincenzo Sanasi d’Arpewhich by linking to the recent ones tragic events of violence against womenproposed a modification to the Fund for victims of mafia, extortion, usury, violent intentional crimes and orphans for domestic crimes, also managed by Consap.

«From its institution to today, 719 cases have been processed for “Violent Intentional Crimes” and 17 million euros have been awarded. While 1.6 million euros have been distributed for orphans of domestic crimes only since 2020, the year of its creation. The numbers are sadly impressive” declared the CEO.

«Furthermore, taking inspiration from the tragic case of the Australian woman who was denied her request for compensation after suffering sexual violence in Rome in 2016, I believe it is necessary to change the current law which currently does not provide compensation for non-residents of the European Union. An act in favor of all victims of violent intentional crimes” concluded Sanasi d’Arpe.

He also declared that: «Through the rigorous management of the activities entrusted to it, Consap continues to demonstrate its role as a global player for State Administrations, so much so that it has been recognized by ANAC among the 2,887 contracting authorities in the country. It was also qualified among the 483 Central Purchasing Offices.»

«Consap has thus valorised its wealth of experience and knowledge by making itself available to the Public Administration which will therefore be able to have a person equipped with the necessary skills for carrying out tenders in any area» concluded Vincenzo Sanasi d’Arpe.

In the final greeting the Vice President of the Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani he recalled Consap’s international commitment which takes shape in the context of public insurance services. The Italian Information Center and the Compensation Body are international services in the field of Motor TPL insurance.

