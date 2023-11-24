Consap, Meloni: “Close to businesses and citizens for 30 years”. Here’s who was at the conference

There are data, which make you shudder. In Italy they circulate every year 2.6 million cars that do not have insurance, for a damage of over 200 million that has to be repaired. But there are also controversies, enormous ones, because there is a heavyweight like Giulia Bongiorno on one side and on the other almost a hundred deaths at sea whose families are asking for reimbursements. THE 30 years of Consap (the Public Insurance Services Concessionaire), celebrated in the Chamber, are therefore an opportunity to make an important point of what is happening around an institution that few know but which it plays an important role in our country’s economy.



But also some notes of colour: the audience of the Parliamentary Groups Building is packed and several well-known faces can be seen. It’s there first and foremost Gianni Letta, a man who for decades has been able to direct not only political power. Not for nothing, they called him the gray eminence (or “blue” as Dagospia puts it) of Silvio Berlusconi. Among the other people in the audience, the General Figliuolo, commissioner for the reconstruction of Emilia Romagna and in the past the man wanted by Mario Draghi to vaccinate Italy. Mission definitely accomplished, luckily. Old glories of Berlusconi’s politics are seen again, like Renata Polverini and Luisa Todini. And then also the former state accountant Monorchioin a mix of Second Republic that a little nostalgia makes it rise. On the other hand, the president of Consap is Sestino Giacomoni who in the past legislature was president of the Chamber Commission on CDP. A Berlusconi loyalist, proof of the specific weight that Cav still has today. has despite everything.

Then on stage there are the government ministers, Raffaele Fitto and Antonio Tajani. The deputy minister Valentino Valentini, the undersecretary Federico Freni. Giacomoni himself, in his report, did not fail to make it known that Consap will not hold back in recognizing compensation for the Cutro tragedy. Thus disavowing the news that he wanted a Giulia Bongiorno already ready to find a trick to avoid compensation. In the hall of the Parliamentary Groups Building you can see many well-known faces and the presence of that establishment that has governed Italy for decades. The presence of the president of Intesa SanPaolo, Gian Maria Gros Pietro, on the stage of the conference demonstrates that the power, the one blessed by Gianni Letta, continues to be and perhaps will always be. All in all, it’s encouraging.

