Old hand Fernando Alonso will be 43 next year, but is not yet thinking about quitting Formula 1.

It is sometimes said that an athlete dies twice in his life. The first time, when the professional career is ended. The second time, well just like the rest of us. Some athletes may stop too early. Like Nico Rosberg, who beat Lewis Hamilton in the same car and then crashed. And some, in a sense, stop too late. Such as Rubens Barrichello, who finished ninth twice in his last year at Williams.

By the way, that is entirely our external value judgement. Because it was undoubtedly a lot less stressful for Nico Rosberg himself to make some comments than to have to compete with Lewis Hamilton. And no doubt Rubinho still enjoyed getting back into the car every weekend in the hope of competing with the best other drivers in the world and, if all went well, picking up a few points. It is only our selfish judgment afterwards whether the inevitable farewell came too early or too late.

With Fernando Alonso, there is actually no such discussion yet. And that’s crazy, because the Spaniard is 42 and will be 43 next season. But the thing is: you wouldn’t say that at all when you see him (perform). Yes, some wrinkles are visible here and there under the impressive eyebrows. But with the helmet on in the car, ALO is a young dog who still goes extremely fast. Much harder, for example, than his much younger teammate Lance Stroll.

In GQ Magazine, ‘Nando indicates that he does not want to know anything about quitting yet. To date, the veteran has won 32 times in the premier class and taken two titles. Many say there should have been many more, given his talent. But whether it was his fault or not: after 2006 ALO was never in a car that was fast enough for the title and usually not even in a car that was fast enough for victory. After his completely fruitless second stint at McLaren, the veteran’s career seemed to be over. As he now admits:

I thought that was it. I was not thinking to come back to Formula One. I left a small door open, because of the new regulations and this new generation of ground-effect cars. It was maybe something that could be attractive one day in the future. Fernando Alonso, also thought it was over

The motivation to come back came during the pandemic:

Then, in the pandemic, I remember being at home and putting on the table what possibilities I had for the following year after finishing the World Endurance Championship. I thought that only Formula One was in good health. All the other categories had a lack of sponsors, most of the races were cancelled, whereas Formula One remained very strong even during the pandemic. So, I thought the next challenge could be the ultimate challenge: to come back to Formula One and try to be competitive again. Fernando Alonso, was also bored on the couch during the pandemic

Alpine, the team that Alonso had driven for twice before when it was still called Renault, gave Alonso his new chance in the premier class. Alonso showed next to Ocon that he was still outclass. But the end result was one measly podium in two years. The relationship with teammate Ocon also soured. Which is not surprising, because for both of them this is actually par for the course. Yet ALO does not wish any harm on the team where he achieved his greatest successes:

I have a lot of respect for Alpine. It’s the team that gave me my two world championships, so it’ll always be in my heart, I will never wish anything bad to them. Fernando Alonso, also says this about his exes

A switch to Aston Martin has given Fernando some extra success in the form of more podiums. But Aston Martin has been in decline lately and win number 33 has not yet come. This is the minimum target for Alonso, who even says he gets motivation from his best friend Lewis Hamilton, the second oldest man on the grid:

We have different personalities and motivations. Lewis always did really well to stay focused and competitive in the periods of his life when he didn’t have a competitive package. Those periods weren’t many, but he was always performing to a high level. Now he’s not having the best car, Red Bull is dominating, but he’s still fighting always. He’s chasing Perez in P2 and he’s never giving up. It motivates all of us to see how Lewis keeps the motivation after winning so many titles. Fernando Alonso now sees some similarities in Lewis

So we can probably enjoy Alonso on the grid for a while. But not unfortunately, for Red Bull Racing next to Max Verstappen. In his own words, the Spaniard will ‘just stay’ at Aston Martin. Even though he didn’t get a discount on his new Valkyrie. Whose deed.

