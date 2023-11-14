Conquest Racing will bring its Ferrari to the IMSA SportsCar Championship for the 2024 season, as already anticipated for some time.

The Indianapolis team is preparing for the commitment that will see it in action in the GTD Class with its 296 GT3, with which it was the protagonist of the GT World Challenge America this year, where it recorded excellent results and the growth of its driver Manny Franco.

The latter was supported by Alessandro Balzan, who will always follow him behind the scenes and will be the fourth driver of the crew for the 24h of Daytona.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to race with Manny again. It will be very special to race with him in his first 24h endurance race and as for me, this will be my eighth attempt to complete the event in Florida – says Balzan – We have a strong car and a great line-up, and I am very confident that Conquest Racing will be able to do great things.”

Photo by: SRO

#21 Conquest Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Manny Franco, Alessandro Balzan, Lilou Wadoux

In the meantime, an agreement has been reached with Cédric Sbirrazzuoli regarding the IMSA Endurance Cup races, while the name of the second driver who will support Franco throughout the season is still missing and will be announced later.

“I am extremely happy to continue with Conquest Racing for another year, especially in IMSA, the best championship in the United States, and we have all it takes to compete for top results thanks to a great line-up and a great car “, underlines the Monegasque.

“I can’t wait to return to IMSA, as my last participation in this series was in 2017. I look forward to taking part in these iconic events.”