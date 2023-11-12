Antonio Gozzi, Alberto Marenghi, Giuseppe Pasini, Antonio D’Amato, Leopoldo Destro, Enrico Carraro

Confindustria, the little ones ready to take the field

In just over four months, we will witness the passing of the baton within Confindustria, and lively maneuvers are already underway – as reported by Il Giornale – for the succession of Carlo Bonomi. Potential candidates (Emanuele Orsini, Giovanni Brugnoli, Alberto Marenghi, Maurizio Stirpe) who will be subjected to the judgment of experts on April 4th are openly discussed in the arena. This decision is vitally important and will mark a break from recent directions, given the steady decline of the industrialists’ association over the last decade. The situation is so worrying that some newspapers are now making headlines on the “irrelevance of Confindustria”. How could an institution that in the last century was consulted by governments as much as the Bank of Italy reach this critical situation? The responsibilities for these epochal changes cannot be attributed to a single person, but sometimes some individuals contributed to this decline.



Confindustria’s downfall originated in Milan, the heart of Italian entrepreneurship. Eight years ago, the leaders of Assolombarda decided to refresh the image of the association by choosing a young president. Diana Bracco, already a beloved figure in Milan’s business community, is said to have championed this new direction, leading to the appointment of Carlo Bonomi, a little-known entrepreneur. This gesture symbolized the passing of the baton from one generation to the next. Giorgio Squinzi, an important figure at the helm of the Mapei group and former president of Federchimica and Confindustria, had recently passed away. Marco Tronchetti Provera, historic leader of Pirelli, had become interested in the entrepreneurs’ association during the presidency of Luca di Montezemolo, but had subsequently scaled back his involvement. Gianfelice Rocca, another possible candidate, had always preferred to concentrate on his commitment to Techint, the family business.

Fininves toot had had a representative on the board of directors for a long time, but with the reform of the statute, Gina Nieri had become a member of the General Councille, a larger body with 183 members responsible for electing the new president. Sergio Dompè, of the pharmaceutical group of the same name, was also involved in the association’s life, but preferred to concentrate on his association, in line with tradition. The choice of Bonomi as leader of Confindustria therefore seemed the best solution to bring about the desired change. He fulfilled his role in Assolombarda with determination, probably seeing it as an ideal platform for a quick leap to national level. As soon as he was elected, he participated in numerous territorial assemblies, which were excellent opportunities to forge bonds and build relationships. This effort contributed to his success four years later, when he defeated Licia Mattioli in the race for president Confindustriasupported by Milanese entrepreneurs.

However, once he achieved his goal and settled into the association’s scenic Roman guesthouse, it is clear that he disappointed his previous mentors. The business lobby, under his leadership, has not been able to establish a constructive dialogue with various governments. Instead of playing a key role in shaping economic policy, Bonomi surprisingly brought entrepreneurs to the Pope. Furthermore, during this year’s assembly, he declared that he was interested in democracy and not economic issues, an approach that certainly cheered the government, but frustrated those who expected more incisive leadership in economic matters.

His relationship with Giorgia Meloni was equally problematic, especially when she tried to get a tax cut of 16 billion without taking into account the needs of the country and in the anticipation of a crisis that could have been foreseen. This attitude was seen as a provocation, undermining the government’s confidence and demonstrating the growing irrelevance of Confindustria. Faced with all this, Milanese entrepreneurs have expressed growing dissatisfaction with Bonomi. His management was marked by some personal slip-ups, such as his candidacy for the presidency of the Figc or his claim to preside Luiss University without satisfying all the necessary requirements. With Bonomi now archived, partly thanks to the Covid years and at the virtual meetings that avoided dramatic protests, the approximately 150,000 companies associated with Confindustria are looking for a new leaders capable of regaining relevance.

The question that all the territorial associations of Confindustria are now asking is whether Milanese entrepreneurs will converge around Alberto Marenghi, Bonomi’s official candidate, or if they choose to explore new opportunities from other contexts. The electoral campaign for the succession to the presidency of Assolombarda has already begun, with the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi at the center of criticism for his past actions.

