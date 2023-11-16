Emanuele Orsini and Alberto Marenghi

Confindustria, two months to go: Orsini and Marenghi the most likely candidates. But pay attention to the battles for vice presidents

A slow movement continues, in some ways an end in itself, around Viale dell’Astronomia. Every now and then someone wakes up, tries to make his voice heard, but then he returns to a sort of drowsiness that envelops everything. It seems that we are years away from choosing the next president of Confindustria. But no: at the end of January the committee of essays that will receive the self-nominations will be established. From there the process envisages that there will be a general council, at the end of March, which will establish who – among the contenders – will have obtained the quorum to be voted on. And finally, in May, the winner will be proclaimed. In short, the two months that begin today will be fundamental for the future of an institution that is currently experiencing a phase of confusion. And therefore, the so-called “little ones” try to raise their voices, but imagine that they could be the big voters of the next president of Confindustria or, even worse, king makers seems really unlikely.

Read also: Confindustria, the little ones are “agitated”. But everything is at a standstill after Bonomi

What appears clear however is that the names left for the presidency are those of Alberto Marenghi and Emanuele Orsini. Not exactly two profiles that drive audiences crazy, but at the moment no one seems to want to take the first step. Marenghi, who was also the candidate indicated by Carlo Bonomi, suffers precisely from the fact of having been indicated by the outgoing president. In the corridors of Viale dell’Astronomia someone, wickedly, defined the endorsement of Bonomi like “the kiss of death”. Not to mention that she suffers two other “vulnus”: the first is that the company he leads (Cartiera Mantovana Srl) does not have exactly the dimensions required for a change of direction. And then because his wife is the Fratelli d’Italia parliamentarian Maddalena Morgante, not a good business card for a president who should have relations with politics – and even more so with the majority party – free from any conflicts of interest. Emanuele Orsini in 2020 seemed to want to challenge Bonomi for the last election before withdrawing his candidacy and settling for the vice presidency.

Read also: Confindustria: Bonomi still aims at Luiss with an ad personam exemption

And it is precisely around the vice-presidencies, of which there will be 18, that a real battle is taking place. The idea is clear: since Confindustria is at historic lows, it is useless to race for the “threshold”. Better to aim for a vice presidency and then think again in 2028, when Viale dell’Astronomia – or at least, this is the hope – he will have recovered some appeal, it will be more interesting to become president. According to Affaritaliani.it, it seems that Marco Gay and Giorgio Marsiaj are fighting for this position in Piedmont. The first is president of Confindustria Piemonte and member of the board of Il Sole 24 Ore; the second is part of the Industrial Union of Turin and however has the advantage of being a manufacturing entrepreneur, a characteristic historically appreciated in Viale dell’Astronomia. And it seems that in this specific case more than one councilor made suggestions to Gay not to be in too much of a hurry and to aim for a “strong” vice presidency while waiting for 2028.

Read also: Luiss, Gubitosi indicated as president. Bonomi out: he will not be on the board of directors

The other territorial ones are also focusing heavily on the vice-presidencies, and this is where the main battles will take place. In Lombardy the famous quadrilateral (Varese, Bergamo, Brescia and Milan) is moving. But it is difficult to find a group from Lombardy that is ready to support. In the Triveneto there are a huge number of permanent aspirants, but there remains such a conflictual situation that it will be difficult to find a name shared.

Read also: Confindustria, the “shadow” committee is ready to choose the new president

But there are also other games being played. The outgoing president hasn’t got one right lately: first he hoped, by having a statutory change approved, to be able to be reconfirmed at the helm of Confindustria. Then he tried to go to Luiss, before ending up bogged down in the bizarre story of the missing qualification. It is true that, with the help of an important law firm, he is trying to get a law approved that allows even non-graduates to preside over a private university. But at the moment Luigi Gubitosi seems immovable from the role of new president of Luiss. And then there remains the big question mark regarding Il Sole 24 Ore.

Read also: Confindustria, here are the names for the presidency: Gozzi, Stirpe, D’Amato and…

It is well known, in fact, that the leadership of Luiss is the prerogative of the outgoing president of Confindustria, while the top of the Il Sole is appointed by the newly elected number one of Avenue of Astronomy. Except that in this bizarre historical moment, being head of the economic newspaper is much more prestigious than leading Confindustria. And the “weaker” the new number one is, the more “bills” he will have to sign. It won’t be an easy fate, in short. Of the jewels in the crown of Confindustria, Luiss is certainly an untouchable Roman power center. But Il Sole remains important at a European level, not subject to moods of any kind because it is capable of surviving any executive. And, obviously, it guarantees special treatment to those companies that are headed by the leaders of Confindustria. In short: the race becomes more complicated, time is running out and names are missing. Not exactly the ideal scenario.



Subscribe to the newsletter