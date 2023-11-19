Giorgia Meloni and Carlo Bonomi

Confindustria, inflation is falling but growth is at a standstill

Not even 24 hours from the positive judgment that the American rating agency Moody’s assigned to the Italian economy– rewarding the prudent strategy on the accounts- than a new one cold shower hits the Meloni government: according to the Confindustria Study Center “the growth of the Italian economy is at a standstillservices are also decreasing and the industry still weak“. The Italian GDP, we read in the flash economic situation, “remained stagnant in the third quarter and the indicators say that at the beginning of the fourth, activity in services is slightly declining, as in industry”.

READ ALSO: Pensions and single allowance: increases. Taxes, new drop. Preview: the details

Even though inflation is slowing in Italy, i rates are high and perhaps not yet stopped, so credit is too expensive and less available. “Even if the price increase has returned below 2.0%, rates are at their highest and are blocking the credit channel, slowing down consumption and investmentswhile exports help little”, we read in the analysis. Specifically, inflation fell sharply in October to +1.7% per year (from +5.3% in September), thanks to a very favorable base” on energy prices, which collapsed to -19.7% per year (+26.8% in the same month of 2022 due to the gas peak). Core prices of goods and services continue to slow down but only slowly (+ 3.7%), as well as food (+6.3%), thanks to the partial moderation of commodities. These are values ​​not yet fully in line with the threshold of +2.0%.

Getting to the heart of the ratesthe Confindustria Study Center observes that at the beginning of November the Federal Reserve held the US rate steady for the second time (at 5.50%), as did the ECB at the end of October (4.50%). The basic scenario is that rates have reached their maximum, as indicated by futures, which price in the first cuts in 2024. However, the president Jerome Powell underlined the risk of new increases if US growth does not slow down and inflation remains high (+3.2%); and the ECB’s number one Christine Lagarde he reiterated that there could also be other increases in the Eurozone, in the event of new ‘shocks’ that change the scenario. In such a scenario, the The credit situation for Italian businesses has worsened: the cost rose to 5.35% in September, the fall in loans reached -6.7% per year. In fact, in the third quarter, demand continued to decline due to excessively high rates and the supply criteria became more rigid: more and more businesses remained without credit.

Subscribe to the newsletter