Suara.com – Deputy General Chair of the Gerindra Party, Habiburokhman, said that Anies Baswedan was able to win in Jakarta during the 2017 regional elections because he was supported by the Gerindra Party. Now, even though they are opponents in the 2024 presidential election, Habiburokhman is confident that the Prabowo-Gibran pair will be able to excel in the capital city.

“Pak Anies became governor because we supported him, who is Anies, right? Back then, there was no one in Jakarta, because he was supported by Gerindra he could become governor,” said Habiburokhman at the Borobudur Hotel, Central Jakarta, Sunday (5 /11/2023).

Habiburokhman admitted that he had prepared a strategy to achieve victory for the Prabowo-Gibran pair.

“Because he (Anies) is supported by Gerindra, he can become Governor. So we know the keys,” he said.

Regarding another opponent, namely Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, who is supported by PDIP as the party that won the most seats in the 2017 DKI Legislative Election, Habiburokhman admitted that he was not worried.

“He is indeed one of the nation’s best sons, but we are not afraid to beat Mr. Anies and Mr. Ganjar in Jakarta,” he said.

Furthermore, Habiburokhman then showed off the positive results of the survey conducted by the Gerindra Party internally.

Gerindra is said by its internal survey agency to have the highest electability in East Jakarta, which incidentally is the area with the largest population in Jakarta.

“Internal surveys, especially in East Jakarta, are superior,” he concluded.