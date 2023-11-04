Confessions is the new film by acclaimed director Carlos Carrera, which is one of the film premieres of the week. It is a Mexican thriller starring an outstanding cast and is already in the city’s movie theaters.

Confessions. ESPECIAL/SONY PICTURES.

The Olmos family is a wealthy family from Mexico City and is shocked by the disappearance of their young daughter..

Confessions. ESPECIAL/SONY PICTURES.

At night, hours after his disappearance, one of the captors arrives at the house. He has come for the rescue, but what he wants is not money, but a confession. Someone in the family is hiding an atrocity and the captor will force them to reveal the most terrible things each of them has done in their lives.

Confessions. ESPECIAL/SONY PICTURES.

Remember that Confesiones is classification C, that is, only those over 18 years of age are allowed to enter.

Confessions

By Carlos Carrera.

With Claudia Ramírez, Juan Manuel Bernal, Luis Gnecco, Emilio Treviño.

Mexico, 2023.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions