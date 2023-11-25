Year after year, online shopping has shown great growth, especially at this time at the end of the year when various online stores break sales records. Given this situation, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) warned Internet users to be cautious with the purchases they make through the web.

If you often use any of your devices to purchase items or services online, then you should know that they also there is a risk of coming across fraud. One of the main dangers that can arise is Identity Theftwhich is used for open credit accounts, make purchases or collect insurance illegally.

It is important to confirm some aspects before venturing to make any payment online. For example, the payment methods and security protocols offered by websites can be considered when purchasing items and services online before giving rise to the registration of our payment methods.

How to know if an electronic commerce is secure?

The first thing will be to verify that the website contains the initial address: “https://”. Here, The letter “s” indicates that the website is secure. Likewise, it is important to check the padlock that appears next to the site link, if it is open then the site may not be secure.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions