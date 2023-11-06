Suara.com – The condition of three Indonesian citizens (WNI) MER-C volunteers who work at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza continues to be monitored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu). The three volunteers were named Fikri Rofiul Haq, Reza Aldilla Kurniawan, and Farid Zanzabil Al Ayubi.

The three chose to continue their humanitarian work at the Indonesian Hospital and refused to be evacuated from Gaza, amidst fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo and the Indonesian Embassy in Amman continue to monitor and communicate with the three MER-C volunteers who are at the Indonesian Hospital to ensure their safety,” said the Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens and BHI at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha, Monday (6/11/2023).

Judha made this statement in response to Israeli accusations about the existence of a tunnel network under the Indonesian Hospital, which was used by Hamas to carry out its attacks.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari even said that “Hamas is systematically building the Indonesian Hospital to hide its underground terror infrastructure”.

He also showed telephone recordings between Hamas officials explaining the use of fuel supplies belonging to RS Indonesia to carry out attacks.

Responding to these accusations, Judha said that the Indonesian Hospital, which stands in northern Gaza, was handed over to the Palestinian authorities in 2016.

“Currently the hospital is under the management of the Palestinian Ministry of Health,” he said.

Still related to Israel’s accusations, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has called on Israel to stop killing civilians and stop targeting civilian facilities, such as hospitals, as targets for attacks.

“The Indonesian Foreign Minister has also communicated with foreign ministers of key countries to encourage Israel not to attack people and civilian facilities,” said Judha.

Previously, the Director of Indonesian Hospital, Atef al-Kahlout, asked the Indonesian government to provide full protection for all workers, patients and refugees at the medical facility which now houses more than 5,000 people.

According to Atef, the Indonesian Hospital had been attacked and bombed since the first day, resulting in the death of two workers.

“We ask the Indonesian government to pressure the invaders to stop attacks on Indonesian Hospitals,” said Atef. (Between)