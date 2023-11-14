Suara.com – Persib Bandung team doctor Rafi Ghani explained that the condition of two players, namely Zalnando and Reky Rahayu, is now improving following the injuries they suffered.

Quoted by ANTARA from the club’s official website, Tuesday (14/11/2023), Rafi explained that Reky was still doing separate training because he was recovering from an injury.

Persib Bandung wing defender, Zalnando (center) during routine training with the team at the GBLA Stadium, Bandung, Monday (31/8/2020). (doc. Persib)

“Thank God there is improvement. In the next few weeks we will try to combine training together with the program given by the goalkeeper coach,” explained Rafi regarding Reky’s condition.

Meanwhile, Zalnando has been training full time with the Maung Bandung team and has had no complaints after previously undergoing surgery to remove the pen on his leg.

“Until now there have been no complaints,” said Rafi.

Regarding the overall condition of all Persib Bandung players, Rafi said that all of them were in good health and undergoing good training.

“Thank God, everyone is in good health,” he concluded.

The recovery of Zalnando and Reky Rahayu will certainly be an additional positive force for the Persib Bandung team which is currently preparing for the 20th week of the 2022/23 Indonesian League 1.

Persib Bandung is currently training in the middle of the competition holiday because of the FIFA Matchday agenda which will take place from this week to the middle of next week.

Next, Persib Bandung will visit Dewa United’s headquarters in the continuation of League 1 at the Indomilk Arena Stadium, Tangerang, next Sunday (26/11/2023).