This free music festival will have free admission and will take place on December 10, starting at 4:00 p.m., on the esplanade of the Cabañas Museum.

“For the Government of Guadalajara, it has been a constant policy to appropriate public spaces, for people to make them their own, to resume the activation of public space; not only in the infrastructure that exists in law enforcement spaces, such as community centers in the different neighborhoods, but also in public squares and with an emphasis on the heart of the city,” said Alejandro Hermosillo González, General Coordinator of Combating Inequality.

Hermosillo González added that for the development of this event, the corresponding measures will be in place to safeguard the safety and tranquility of the attendees; that is, so that people come as a family and enjoy the melodies that the various exponents will present.

He added that more than 7 thousand people are expected; The event will also be broadcast through the SJRTV channels, among other networks.

“Not for nothing have there been, in different events, close to 25 million people who have attended different events, not only entertainment, but also cultural, even sports; That is to say, the Center is more alive than ever,” he said.

“What better opportunity to meet there again than music and rock (…) We are going to be very happy to see an esplanade full of people enjoying the music, jumping, enjoying their city and feeling proud to be from Guadalajara. These types of events not only generate activation and an important social part, but also economic activation,” highlighted the General Coordinator.

Alejandro Tavares, Director of the Jalisciense Radio and Television System (SJRTV), highlighted that last year on the occasion of the anniversary of this station, the decision was made, together with the Government of Guadalajara, to hold a public celebration and resume the spaces from the city.

“It is very important to show Guadalajara, this Guadalajara that we have that is beautiful, to be able to show it to everyone, its esplanades, its public monuments, to be able to show it to the entire national network that we have of public media,” he added.

Tavares specified that the musical billboard will start with the indie band Babas TutsiPop to give way to the rap, hip-hop and rock and roll group Vaquero Negro, later attendees will be able to enjoy the Colombian group LosPetitsFellas and the cumbia of Sonido Satan.

The concert will close with the legendary band La Maldita Vecindad, an icon in the history of Mexican rock and roll.

“They did one of the most important tours with an emblematic album they have from the nineties, called El Circo.

It is an album that made them go around the world, only in its second production, and having them in Guadalajara, having them for free, seems very significant to me because it is also a band that marked an era in Latin American rock,” Alejandro explained. Tavares.

Fernanda Robles, Director of Juventudes Guadalajara, invited young people from the Metropolitan Area to attend and enjoy Rock al Centro.

“From Juventudes Guadalajara we have seen that taking over the space with culture, with rap, with breaking, with emerging bands; It is something that Guadalajara youth like. We, from the management, are super ready to take this space again, we are super excited that these types of events continue to be held,” he expressed.

Ana Vera, member of the group Babas Tutsipop, highlighted the importance of bands having spaces like Rock al Centro.

“There we are, as a female group, which also represents queer diversity and poetry (…) We are very happy, it is going to be very cool, the truth is that we have never played in something like this, I think this would be our first event or public concert,” he commented.

Nacho Mota, vocalist of Vaquero Negro, was also pleased with their participation in the concert.

“(I am) delighted to participate in this second edition of Rock al Centro, as vocalist and representative of Vaquero Negro, it is an honor to participate in this edition (…) I feel that these bands that have chosen to push this festival, this event “They are worthy representatives of Guadalajara,” he said.

