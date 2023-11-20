Taylor Swift’s time in Brazil has left a rather bittersweet taste for her fans. After her first presentation, on November 17, in Rio de Janeiro, the death of one of the attendees due to cardiorespiratory arrest was reported.

According to international media, Ana Clara Benevides, just 23 years old, began to feel bad during the show and fell unconscious. After receiving first aid from her, she was taken to a nearby hospital where they tried to resuscitate her without success.

Now, the company Tickets 4 Fun, in charge of Swift’s presentations in Brazil, could face a million-dollar fine, since the unfortunate incident occurred at the same time that the country is going through one of the worst heat waves, registering temperatures that exceed the 42 degrees Celsius. However, access to food and drinks during the event was prohibited.

According to information from the Brazilian press, the governor of Rio, Claudio Castro, ordered that an investigation be opened into some irregularities in compliance with the consumer rights law, since the refusal to allow water bottles to enter could have endangered the integrity and safety of the attendees.

If these irregularities are proven, the company would face a fine of 14 million reais (around 45 million pesos), in addition to the case being referred to the Public Ministry.

Taylor’s first show in Brazil had an attendance of 60 thousand people, and the thermal sensation recorded in the Nilton Santos Olympic stadium reached 42.6 degrees. Several local portals claim that the security team unofficially counted a thousand faintings during the concert, and on social networks the fans of the famous American complained about the prohibitions, considering the intense heat.

As if that were not enough, and although this is not part of the investigation, the night the second concert was to take place, Saturday, November 18, its cancellation was announced when the public had already begun to enter the stadium and the The confusion that arose was taken advantage of by a group of criminals who began to steal the belongings of the attendees, causing a stampede.

Missing one more

It will be on November 20 when Taylor performs her remaining concert in the city to continue her tour in São Paulo on the 24th and 26th of this month.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions