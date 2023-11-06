The 2023 edition of the October Festival culminated yesterday with the stellar presentation of the Puerto Rican Residente in the main forum of the fair, the Benito Juárez Auditorium. Prior to his participation, Sonido Satan was warming up and in the afternoon, at 1:00 p.m., Tatiana, “The Queen of Children,” delighted the family audience.

In a timely manner, even before 9:00 p.m., Residente jumped on stage to receive the affection of a very effusive audience that was already waiting for him with great devotion. The first topics he offered were “Residente: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 49” y “Flow HP”.

However, one of its most emblematic themes, “Dare-te-te”which is originally a track from his musical side with Calle 13, resonated with great force in the Benito Juárez, but the energy could not go down after this song and continued with the “Cumbia of the boring”.

“I want to see that energy all the way up! “We are going to jump through life, because we are enjoying it without hurting anyone,” were his first words to the people from Guadalajara, making everyone in the forum jump at the same time. He took it with grace when he said that “I’m old now” after all the wasted energy.

Other songs that he also performed were “Dance of the poor” and “El endurance”to later give way to his recent single “The problem that…”, which he published only on September 7. The evening continued in the October Festival waiting for other pieces to be heard such as “There is no one like you” and “Let’s misbehave”.

