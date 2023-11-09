The Puerto Rican star, Marc Anthony, captivated not only the people of Guadalajara this Wednesday night during his concert at the Telmex Auditorium as part of his “Viviendo Tour”, also the Sonoran Christian Nodal and his partner, the Argentine Cazzu, who were enjoying each and every one of the Puerto Rican songs, hugging, dancing and living their love with the background music of the singer “Live my life”.

In fact Nodal did not take long to share on his Instagram stories that he was enjoying “uncle” Marc Anthonywhich was accompanied by excellent musicians and visuals that gave a warm and festive atmosphere during the show.

From a distance the couple could be seen enjoying the concert at the Telmex Auditorium. THE INFORMER / K. Esparza

The evening began after 9:30 p.m., with Marc opening with songs such as “Pa’lla voy”, “It was worth it” and also his hit from yesteryear “And there was someone”. The show was sold out with a repertoire of unforgettable and great songs. Other melodies that also resonated were “Until yesterday” y “Pale Flower”which he highlighted was one of his favorite songs.

“Where are my salsa singers? Thank you for the opportunity to share with you, we are going to sing a little of everything, the old and the new… And just so you know, salsa is danced,” he previously said.

It should be noted that between songs there were pauses of a few seconds, the stage lights were turned off and then the evening continued. Marc also gave way to “Flying in your arms” and then the moment of the great ballads continued like “Hold me very tight” by Juan Gabriel with which he was moved to tears, he also intoned “Pillow” by José Joséas well as the classic “And what he is like” by José Luis Perales.

One of its great themes also took center stage, “What price heaven has”, which was chanted with great feeling by the public. The magic and charisma that characterize Marc Anthony make the difference in his shows where the festivity of the salsa chords make people and strangers dance, but there are also emotions that come to the surface when he sings pieces with great feeling. like “Until I met you” where he shows off his vocal qualities and then adds flavor to the song to the rhythm of salsa.

The evening still continued at the Telmex Auditorium where Marc would sing songs like “Your love does me good” y “Live my life”, among other. Currently the Puerto Rican salsero is promoting his recent single “I hope it hurts” in collaboration with Pepe Aguilar.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions