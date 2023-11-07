Next Saturday, November 11 at the Nuevo Progreso Bullring, at 9:00 p.m., the most important romantic duet in Latin America, Sin Bandera, will be presented through its “Frecuencia Tour.” Noel Schajris and Leonel García are celebrating 20 years of experience as a duo and promise a memorable night where They will be performing their emblematic hits, but also the songs from the most recent album that gives its name to the tour and which was published in 2022..

THE REPORTER He spoke with Noel about his upcoming presentation in the city: “What a beauty to return on a date that represents a number that I am passionate about, I love it, I even have ’11:11′ tattooed on my arm,” says the musician. “I love returning to Guadalajara, I love returning to such an interesting and important place, outdoors like the Plaza de Toros, which I haven’t been to that place for many years. And what can I say, we return in the context of a tour that we are truly enjoying very much, the frequency is high, it is wonderful and it is being very rewarding.”

Express that With this tour that they are developing, they have realized that the vast majority of the public that is seeing them are people who are doing it for the first time: “It is a generation of kids who have never seen us before.”. He checks it because in each show he asks just that, who is there for the first time “and 70 or 80% of the audience raise their hands. So it’s very, very interesting what’s happening, very, very exciting.”

With this, both Noel and Leonel confirm that romanticism does not go out of style: “In addition, we need love, we need to talk about love, we need to make love, we need to be love, we need to hug each other more than ever, understand that there are no basic differences between beings.” humans. There are wonderful differences that have to do with languages ​​and ways of living, but the essence is love and we are all that essence. So more than ever with what is happening in the world, this frequency of love that we are feeling every night is important.”

Regarding how the show is structured, which the Guadalajara audience will soon see, Noel expresses that the dynamic is definitely all those songs that the audience wants to hear. “But obviously we also give a small emphasis of three or four songs to what ‘Frecuencia’ is, this project that came out last year, which is the most recent and that I am passionate about, I love it, personally it is one “one of the best albums we have made.”

Furthermore, he highlights that people are always very generous with them, because while touring with this tour, it also allows them to develop their solo projects. He also reiterates that “Frecuencia” as unreleased material, with which they returned through the front door, made them return to their own base.

“Actually it’s always going back to the base, which is a guitar and a piano. And Sin Bandera somehow moves within a spectrum that has to do with the R&B ballad. In this album ‘Frecuencia’ we went a lot to bolero, because when we composed this album the maestro Armando Manzanero had just passed away. We were very touched, personally, I cried as if an uncle or a family member had left. So, There are several songs like ‘En el amor’ or ‘When you see again’, which are definitely boleros and are a very heartfelt tribute to that style of music.obviously with a more modern touch, with a ‘sinbanderístico’ sound, let’s call it that.”

However, Noel highlights that as a soloist he allows himself to experiment more, “going to other, crazier things. For example, in the song ‘Silencio’ with Tony Levin, if you listen to it, it is progressive rock, in seven quarters. So, there are a lot of things that I allow myself to do more on my solo albums, I invite you to discover them.”

Returning to the field of the tour, in the advertising of the concerts, Sin Bandera asks the question… “Are you dying to declare your love and give the engagement ring at our concert?”, a question that invites lovers to commit, because so much Leonel and Noel know that their shows are the ideal place for couples to take the next step in their relationship.

“We made a song on the album called ‘Dime que si’, because historically they always married our songs, with ‘Entra en mi vida’ or ‘Que me reach la vida’, etc., etc. And then we said ‘what happens if we compose a song thinking about that’, directly, like that, treacherously… So, we did ‘Dime que si’ and it has become a beautiful moment in the show, where now that we come from Miami, a A boy named Jesus asked his fiancée for her hand. Then, a very nice moment is generated.”

Noel shares that this tour in development will take them on tour until April 2024, “and starting in May I will start my solo tour”, of an album where he is now promoting the single “# siemprelosupe”: “I have already confirmed Madrid, there will be 10 dates in Spain. “I am very excited, I am starting there and obviously I dream of doing an important theater in Mexico.”

But the project with Sin Bandera continues, Noel highlights that in 2025 there will be new music: “We are thinking about our next 20 years, we want to continue making good music. We are going to offer you 10 new songs by 2025, although who knows if they will come out before then, we may release one or another song next year. But if, basically with these 10 new songs it will be closing a story with our record label Sony Music for many years. And we want to start a new stage, God willing, as I call it, # VuelveASerDueñoDeTuMúsica, and Sin Bandera also deserves it, so I can’t wait for that moment,” he concludes.

Agenda

Venue and schedule

Without Flag in “Frecuencia Tour”

Place: Nuevo Progreso Bullring.

Day: Saturday, November 11, 9:00 p.m.

CT

Themes

