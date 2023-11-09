This November 18 and 19, the Akron Stadium esplanade will vibrate with the rhythms of more than 90 impressive electronic music artists, as it will be the setting for the fourth edition of the Dreamfields festival, the most ambitious event in its history and one of the largest in Mexico.

With a stellar line up including great artists like Alok, Black Coffee, Ferry Corsten, Mochakk, Tchami x Malaa, Yotto and many moreDreamfields promises to be an unprecedented celebration under the motto “Evolution of Love.”

This edition, the festival will arrive with a proposal that integrates cutting-edge technology, innovation and a diversity of electronic subgenres such as house, techno, hardstyle, trance, among many others; Without a doubt, attendees are invited to immerse themselves in a world where electronic music comes to life.

The level of visual production of the festival is unmatched and, as proof of this, this year it will feature the presentation of the Q Dance project, offering a world-class show full of lights, lasers, pyrotechnics, special effects and surprises on the main stage .

