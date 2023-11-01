Next Wednesday November 15 at 9:00 p.m.the Brazilian singer and actor, Daniel Boaventura, will perform at the Telmex Auditorium as part of his tour “Best Part Of The Show Tour”where It promises to take a musical tour of all its hits, but it will also give way to new repertoire, precisely like the song that gives its name to its recent tour.

“I am going to present a new repertoire with new arrangements, in addition to this first song that I produced and that I created together with the Brazilian guitarist and composer, who lives in the United States and who was Michael Bublé’s musician for 11 years, Marcel Camargo. It is a very nice song that I want to do live and this is also the name of the project, so we are going to offer an extremely eclectic and energetic show, with a lot of emotion. I know we will have a great party, there is a very strong identification with Guadalajara and with this type of repertoire.”

Regarding this release, he points out that he has a great connection with figures such as Camargo, Bublé or Harry Connick Jr.who keep alive these musical styles of which he is a part, “They are undoubtedly a great influence, as well as any other singer from another generation who keeps this great music alive with these important classics in both English and Spanish.”

In fact, he says that “Best Part Of The Show” is a hybrid piece, because it maintains the essence of a classic, but is also more modern, “and that is an influence from my friend Marcel, with whom I joined forces. This song is a declaration of love. When we were preparing it I did a test to find out what people felt about this song and the reaction was very good and exciting, so now I am very curious about what the reaction of the Mexican public, like the one in Guadalajara, will be like.”

At the end of the year, he explains that he will continue with his shows. At the end of November she will return to Brazil to continue her tour, but at the beginning of December she will return to Mexico again. She will spend Christmas with her daughters and her mother in Salvador de Bahia. He also shares that perhaps it will be again in February 2024 in our country.

Finally, he recalled that the concert that was scheduled in Acapulco will be resumed at another time, after the passage of Hurricane Otis. “I am very worried and very sad, from the bottom of my heart I wish that people can recover healthy and strong.”

