After having performed at the October Festival arena with great success a few days ago, Christian Nodal repeated the feat yesterday, but in the main forum of the fair, the Benito Juárez Auditorium. Prior to his presentation, the band Elemental, originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, was entertaining the evening.

Nodal came on stage at exactly 9:22 p.m. A stage with green lights, very similar to the aesthetics that he has used in his latest recording projects, set the atmosphere that the Sonoran created for his Guadalajara audience.

The first songs he sang were “I forgot” and “Ayayay!”: “My Jalisco, how are we spending tonight? Thank you with all my heart for being here celebrating the October Festival, I had already broken it in the palenque and now it was my turn to break it here. My beginnings were in these beautiful venues that have a lot magic,” Nodal confessed.

He continued singing songs like “Half”which he originally performed with the Colombian Camilo and “For the rest of your life” who sings with the Argentine Tini. The audience played at the top of their lungs the songs that Nodal offered them, as was the case with “I got carried away”.

Then, it was time to pay tribute to Mexico and Vicente Fernández by performing the classics of “El Charro de Huentitán”: “Here between us” and “Go back, go back”. And since he is an eclectic singer, he also gave way to his songs with a more urban style without losing his ranchera essence, for example: “Bottle after bottle” and “To forget about it”.

Nodal showed that she dominates the stage very well, and she was also very well supported by her band and her mariachi group. The visuals that were seen in the center of the stage were allusive to the country aesthetics. One of her hits as a preamble to her was sung a cappella so that people would follow it and that’s how it happened, “They didn’t tell you wrong” It resonated strongly in Benito Juárez; Then, the piece continued under the chords of its musicians.

“It is clear to me that there are many toxic people here in Guadalajara and this is for you,” said Nodal to give way to his song “Toxic Love.”

“Jalisco, I love you very much, no matter how many stages I step on, you are the place that has my heart. Thank you for welcoming me as if it were my home… I love you.”

The evening continued with topics such as “If you are missing someone”, “Tell me how you want” who sings a duet with Ángela Aguilar and “Of the kisses I gave you”one of the songs most chanted by the audience.

At the close of this edition, the evening continued in the main forum of the October Festival, where Nodal still had a good repertoire to offer to his Guadalajara audience that covered just over 50 songs and where he also paid tribute to Selena, Hombres G and Maná .

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions